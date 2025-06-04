Watch Now
NewsNorthern Kentucky

Actions

Chronically absent Elsmere councilwoman submits letter of resignation on day of her removal hearing

Elsmere-Council-Chamber-1-scaled.jpg
Mildred Nguyen
The Elsmere City Council previously discussed the possibility of removing Serena Owen from duties at their March 4 caucus meeting.
Elsmere-Council-Chamber-1-scaled.jpg
Posted

ELSMERE, Ky. — On the day Elsmere city council members are set to decide the fate of Councilwoman Serena Owen during a removal hearing, the chronically absent council member has submitted a letter of resignation to the city.

In the letter, Owen, who hasn’t attended a public meeting since June of 2024, said it wasn’t an easy decision to make, “but is necessitated by the escalating challenges that have profoundly impacted my ability to serve effectively and safely.”

“The Elsmere City Council’s repeated denial of my medical Americans (with) Disabilities Act accommodations, alongside the ongoing public defamation and retaliation I have endured from having to file police reports and human rights complaints, has left me unable to fulfill my duties while safeguarding my mental and physical health,” the resignation letter read.

A city official confirmed to WCPO 9 News they received the letter Wednesday morning. The official also said the city council still plans to hold Owen's removal hearing on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"I was surprised, yet I was kind of sad," Elsmere resident Eric Bunzow said. "Only because of everything that we've had to go through to get where we're at, and now she wants to just not finish the process."

For months, Owen has claimed her lack of attendance is due to feeling threatened inside council chambers. She previously requested ADA accommodations from the city to attend public meetings virtually.

Owen faces seven charges of woeful neglect and misconduct in connection with her role as an Elsmere city council member.

If her fellow city council members vote to remove Owen on Wednesday, they will have 30 days to appoint her replacement, under Kentucky state law.

WCPO 9 News will be at the removal hearing and update this story as developments take place.

You can find more background on this story here.

More NKY news:
Could Fort Thomas be getting a Publix? Erlanger Police seek to question possible injured person involved in an assault Covington-based Braxton Brewing to take over Hi-Wire Factory 52 location

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.