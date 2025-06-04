Chronically absent Elsmere councilwoman submits letter of resignation on day of her removal hearing

ELSMERE, Ky. — On the day Elsmere city council members are set to decide the fate of Councilwoman Serena Owen during a removal hearing, the chronically absent council member has submitted a letter of resignation to the city.

In the letter, Owen, who hasn’t attended a public meeting since June of 2024, said it wasn’t an easy decision to make, “but is necessitated by the escalating challenges that have profoundly impacted my ability to serve effectively and safely.”

“The Elsmere City Council’s repeated denial of my medical Americans (with) Disabilities Act accommodations, alongside the ongoing public defamation and retaliation I have endured from having to file police reports and human rights complaints, has left me unable to fulfill my duties while safeguarding my mental and physical health,” the resignation letter read.

A city official confirmed to WCPO 9 News they received the letter Wednesday morning. The official also said the city council still plans to hold Owen's removal hearing on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"I was surprised, yet I was kind of sad," Elsmere resident Eric Bunzow said. "Only because of everything that we've had to go through to get where we're at, and now she wants to just not finish the process."

For months, Owen has claimed her lack of attendance is due to feeling threatened inside council chambers. She previously requested ADA accommodations from the city to attend public meetings virtually.

Owen faces seven charges of woeful neglect and misconduct in connection with her role as an Elsmere city council member.

If her fellow city council members vote to remove Owen on Wednesday, they will have 30 days to appoint her replacement, under Kentucky state law.

WCPO 9 News will be at the removal hearing and update this story as developments take place.

