Boone County middle school teacher named 2024 Kentucky Teacher of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Boone County middle school teacher is the 2024 Kentucky Teacher of the Year.

Kevin Dailey, a social studies teacher at Ballyshannon Middle School, was given the award during a ceremony at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda Wednesday morning. He was also named the state's Middle School Teacher of the Year.

A Covington native, Dailey said his high school teacher Linda Foxx inspired him to explore a career in education.

"For the first time in my life, the person in the front of the room didn’t see me through my parents’ successes and failures, or as a poor kid from Covington," Dailey said. "Instead, Mrs. Foxx saw me as me."

Dailey has been an educator for the past decade, teaching in the Boone County School District since 2021. He said he hopes to encourage and support his students like Foxx did.

"I tell my students from day one I already love you," Dailey said. "I don't know you yet, but I love you. I think you're awesome and you're going to do great things."

Russell County teacher Donnie Wilkerson was named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year, while Jefferson County Public Schools teacher Kumar Rashad was named the High School Teacher of the Year.

READ MORE

Northern Kentucky school districts try new approach to solve teacher shortage

Hamilton elementary school teacher surprised with over $1,000 in awards

Former Cincinnati teacher travels thousands of miles to surprise students at their high school graduation