Hamilton elementary school teacher surprised with over $1,000 in awards

HAMILTON, Ohio — When Fairwood Elementary School teacher Kiara Berry went to school to teach on Thursday, she had no idea an afternoon assembly would be all about her.

Berry was awarded the Gold Star Teacher award from Gold Star and The Children's Theater of Cincinnati; although Berry didn't know it, she clinched the title after more than 10,000 votes were racked up in her favor. She was named one of 10 finalists for the award in February.

"Her passion for children radiates in everything she does, whether it's the creative way she teaches, imagining her classroom as a pizza parlor, a hospital or even a rock concert depending on the days lesson," reads a press release about the award.

Berry is also the author of a children's book titled "Which Cape Will I Wear Today." The book is aimed at teaching children about positive self-talk.

“I’m really into positive affirmations and social and emotional learning in my classroom,” Berry told the Journal-News.

For being voted the top finalist, Berry will receive a $1,000 donation for her classroom, a Children's Theater of Cincinnati educational prize package valued at $750 and a $500 donation to Fairwood Elementary School.