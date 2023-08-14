Northern Kentucky school districts try new approach to solve teacher shortage

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Some Kentucky school districts are trying a new approach to bolster teacher staffing amid a teacher shortage and it involves people already on the payroll.

Northern Kentucky University said seven school districts in the region have partnered with them for the Option 9 program. It creates a way for current para-educators — or teacher's aides — to get a teaching degree.

“They love kids and they know what the job is," said Boone County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jenny Watson. "Their drive and their passion to change lives is really why they're the right people to be part of this initiative."

Boone County Schools administrators point out these employees have valuable experience.

“Our para-educators in so many cases are really a co-teacher. They don’t have the degree and that’s really all they're missing," said Eric Ball, director of human resources for Boone County Schools.

He said they aren't often able to get a teaching degree, even if that's their goal.

Dr. Eileen Shanahan with NKU's College Of Education said they get calls from para-educators wanting to pursue a teaching degree often.

"Up until this point, it just hasn't been possible," she said.

Shanahan said until now, these individuals would have had to quit their para-educator job in order to pursue a teaching degree. Option 9 allows them to keep their current job, while they work towards a promotion. And local districts are partnering up with NKU to make it work.

“Essentially what the districts have committed to doing is providing a school or a district-based mentor throughout the duration of the program," she said.

Shanahan said the students get credit for the work they do in their current roles inside the classroom and take classes online and at night. Then, in three years, they walk away with an elementary education degree.

“They can go from being a para-educator to a teacher and to administrative positions if they choose to do that as well," Ball said.

Boone County said it hopes the program will be a hiring and retention tool not just for teachers, but for para-educators too, since the program allows them to pursue a new career path.

“When they finally realize that there’s an opportunity to not abandon what they’re doing right now, what they love and also meet their goals at the end, they were ecstatic," Ball said.

Shanahan said Option 9 is a Kentucky initiative, but the university could partner with schools in Ohio or elsewhere too.