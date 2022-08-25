Retired Ohio teacher with $102K in student loans compares taking out loans in 1974 to today

CINCINNATI — President Joe Biden and the Department of Education's student loan debt forgiveness announcement is drawing both praise and criticism. One retired teacher from Cincinnati expressed her feelings about her own struggles paying off student loan debt, even after she left the classroom.

"I loved it, but I'm going to be paying for it for the rest of my life unless something changes," said Kathy Luebee Kemen.

At age 70, Kemen reflected on a career teaching music and working as an administrator in both Ohio and Minnesota schools.

She said she paid off her initial debt when she graduated in 1974. Then, she continued her education in her 50s, pursuing a master's degree and earning additional certifications required to be a school administrator. However, between rising interest rates, and no longer qualifying for certain repayment programs, Kemen is left with a lot more than she bargained for.

"That's how I ended up right now, I owe $102,000," Kemen said.

She added that the original student loan amount was around $36,000.

Biden announced this student loan forgiveness is a three-part plan that includes what he called targeted debt relief, fixing the current Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), and trying to reduce the cost of college education.

"We're holding college accountable for jacking up costs without delivering value to students," Biden said. "We've all heard of those schools, learning schools, that promise a big paycheck when they graduate, only to watch these students get ripped off and left with mountains of debt."

Requested an interview from @senrobportman . His office released a statement on @POTUS announcement on student loan forgiveness @WCPO pic.twitter.com/KAFXpZ09Fn — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) August 24, 2022

However, Republicans like Senator Rob Portman, did not celebrate the announcement. He said in part, "it is unfair to everyone else who will have to pay for it, including those who paid off their debt, those parents who saved to help their children attend college, and those who did not have the privilege to attend college."

Congressman Greg Pence from Indiana had a similar take, saying Biden's plan "does not cancel student loan debt. It forces Hoosiers, whether you took out loans, or not, to finance someone else's college education."

Joe Biden’s “plan” does not cancel student loan debt. pic.twitter.com/alEWglawEg — Rep. Greg Pence (@RepGregPence) August 24, 2022

Kemen had another take on the announcement.

"Help out the people who taught your children," said Kemen. "Help out the people who are doing this because they want your children to succeed and that the next generation will that definitely, hopefully, be even more successful than you were."