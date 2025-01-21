'It's not unusual' | Breaking down executive orders President Trump signed in his first day back in office

WASHINGTON — Just hours after swearing into office, President Donald Trump immediately put pen to paper to start his administration. The 47th president of the United States signed dozens of executive orders throughout the day, starting at the Capitol, later at Capital One Arena and finally, inside the Oval Office.

Trump's executive orders covered a variety of campaign promises and key issues. Some of the most notable orders included pardon for many convicted in the January 6th attacks and beginning his fight to end Birthright Citizenship outlined in the 14th Amendment.

He also signed an order classifying drug cartels as terrorist organizations and ended the CBP One app. The app from Customs and Border Protection allowed undocumented migrants to schedule appointments at ports of entry along the border.

ABC News Trump signing executive orders in the Oval Office

Trump also signed executive orders removing the United States from the Paris Climate Accord and rolling back decisions made by the Biden administration.

WCPO 9 News sat down with Northern Kentucky University Political Science Professor Dr. Shauna Reilly to discuss what these orders do and how they work.

"They do have the same force of law as a legislative process, but there are checks and balances," Reilly said.

Reilly explained that these executive orders don't simply go into effect immediately, there is a step-by-step process after receiving a presidential signature.

"If they're signed the next day, they're delivered. And so it's not instant, it's not an instantaneous issue, and then after that, they'll be published for the people to see," the political science professor said.

WCPO 9 News Dr. Shauna Reilly speaking with WCPO 9 News Reporter Sam Harasimowicz

Reilly added that the president's word is not final.

"The president doesn't have the ability to enforce them. That requires the police, that requires the legislature, that requires the courts," Reilly said.

"One of the misconceptions, if you will, is that it is not an unchecked power. That there are legal challenges, there are courts, there are legislatures to check these things," Reilly said.

Trump's executive actions are likely to face heavy legal pushback in the coming days, weeks and months.