'We need to see a fundamental change' | Tri-State residents go to DC to witness Trump, Vance inauguration

CINCINNATI — Inauguration Day brought thousands of Ohioans into our nation's capital to see President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance take the oath of office.

Republican leaders in Ohio say Vance told them Sunday that Ohio had more attendees than any other state. We were able to speak with some attendees who attended the Ohio Ball and watched the inauguration in D.C.

"We need to see a fundamental change in the way this government's run," said Andrew Pappas, former Anderson Township trustee.

Pappas saw Trump's motorcade go by in the frigid cold and then watched his speech from a restaurant steps away from the White House. Pappas was surrounded by other Trump supporters who recorded the moments he swore into office.

Hamilton County Republican Party chairman Russell Mock and Hamilton County Veteran Service Commission Executive Director Orlando Sonza watched the inauguration from a D.C. hotel.

Some chose to watch the inauguration at the Ohio GOP hotel headquarters. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/2FM0rbjohR — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) January 20, 2025

"At the end of the day, people remember the economy," Pappas said. "The last four years have been hard on families, everything cost more, your dollar doesn't go nearly as far."

Pappas said he wants the Trump Administration to lower inflation, the cost of groceries and interest rates. Pappas said he would also like the new regime to deport those who are in the United States illegally. During Trump's inaugural address, he spoke about bringing down inflation.

"I will direct all members of my Cabinet to marshal the vast powers at their disposal to defeat what was record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices," said Trump.

However, the Associated Press found inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022 after rising steadily in the first 17 months under President Joe Biden, from a low of 0.1% in May 2020. The most recent data shows that as of December it had fallen to 2.9%.

Other historical periods have seen higher inflation, such as a more than 14% rate in 1980, according to the Federal Reserve.

Trump also promised to establish an External Revenue Service to collect "all tariffs, duties and revenues."

“It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our Treasury, coming from foreign sources," said Trump.

The Associated Press also noted that nearly all economists point out that American consumers will pay at least part, if not most, of the cost of the tariffs. Some exporters overseas may accept lower profits to offset some of the cost of the duties, and the dollar will likely rise in value compared with the currencies of the countries facing tariffs, which could also offset some of the impact.

But the tariffs won’t have the desired impact of spurring more production in the U.S. unless they make foreign-made products more expensive for U.S. consumers.

In addition, many of Trump’s supporters, and even some of his appointees, argue that he intends to use tariffs primarily as a bargaining tool to extract concessions from other countries. Yet if an External Revenue Service is established, it certainly suggests Trump is expecting to impose and collect many duties.

"Tariffs are a double-edged sword," Pappas said. "A tariff is on something coming from overseas, they throw a tariff on it that's going to make it more expensive for Americans. I think Donald Trump is using it as a master negotiator, is using tariffs as a stick to some of the foreign countries to start negotiating at least having the better economic policies that are reciprocal to the United States and not being a one-way street."

Pappas was also excited about the influence of Vance, a Middletown native, as the next Vice President of the United States. He said he remembers Vance attending GOP club meetings in Anderson Township.

"JD Vance, more than anything else, offers the next generation, that younger generation, a reason to pay attention and get involved in politics and that's actually very exciting," said Pappas.

Trump also promised that "the American dream will soon be back arriving like never before."

Pappas said he believes people need to stay patient as they will not see immediate results with the new administration's economic policies.

"I think it will take time, I'm hoping we have a return to some sort of fiscal sanity and that's on both sides of the aisle," said Pappas.