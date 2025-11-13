'You cannot be serious' | Thousands of Ohioans are receiving less than expected 65% of normal SNAP benefits

CINCINNATI — Thousands of Ohioans who rely on SNAP benefits are starting to see partial payments hit their accounts, but many families are still waiting for relief as the state works through a massive backlog.

For many families, cash is running low, and meals are getting smaller by the day. I spent the day talking with families across the Tri-State area, as many are trying to stretch what little they've received and said they are uncertain about what comes next.

The state began sending up to 65% of normal SNAP benefits to millions who depend on it. In Hamilton County alone, 97,000 people receive SNAP benefits.

But under revised federal calculations, most people will get less than the promised 65%.

Amanda Penn, a mother of teenagers and grandmother of two young children, told me she only received $56.

"I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' That was my natural reaction. Like, you cannot be serious," Penn said.

I met Penn at Saint Vincent de Paul's food pantry in the West End. She works full-time at CVG and says she usually gets $434 a month in SNAP benefits.

"Now I'm digging into the money that I did have saved for something else. It's rapidly declining," Penn said.

That's something Saint Vincent de Paul says many families are battling. According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, some near the income cutoff may get nothing at all.

"Our neighbors are telling us that they have now spent money that they usually do on rent and utilities while not receiving benefits," said Jeremy Phillippi, director of pantry and resource services at Saint Vincent de Paul.

I also reached out to recipients on Facebook. Rachel Staley got a partial payment and showed me on her app that it says, "You should eventually get the full amount, either later this month or with a following month's payment."

"It's going to all work out in the end. If you have a support system, lean on your village," Penn said. "If not, just know better days are coming and hopefully this will end soon."