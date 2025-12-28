Taylor Mill PD investigating delivered packages in active investigation

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — The Taylor Mill Police Department is asking residents and businesses to contact them about packages they received on Saturday as part of an active investigation.

In a post on Facebook, Col. James E. Mills Jr., the Chief of Police, asked that residents and businesses in Taylor Mill who received scheduled or unscheduled package deliveries between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday contact Detective Michael Knight with the police department. The post says that this is in reference to an active investigation, though they did not give any details of the investigation.

They are looking for packages received in these areas:



Taylor Mill Road, between Pride Parkway and the 5300 block of Taylor Mill Road

Wolf Road

Saint Matthew's Circle

Ridgeway Drive

Forest Lane

Daffodil Drive

Janet Drive

Lone Oak Drive

Sunset Drive

Recipients of packages are asked to contact Detective Knight at 859-581-1192 or mknight@taylormillky.gov.