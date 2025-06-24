'You belong here' | UC President announces how the university will comply with law banning DEI

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati President Neville Pinto sent a letter to UC students and staff detailing how the university plans to comply with a new Ohio law that goes into effect on June 27.

SB-1, signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine on March 28, bans diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in state colleges and universities.

Pinto wrote the changes at UC to comply with the new law will begin June 25.

"In support of these commitments and in response to recently enacted state legislation, we are making new investments to meet the needs of our students," wrote Pinto. "Specifically, Student Affairs is building out new programming, hiring additional staff and opening new spaces to strengthen connection and engagement for all Bearcats."

The letter says the following changes will be made on campus:

UC's central Equity & Inclusion office will close

According to the letter, Dr. Bleuzette Marshall will lead a new unit focused on ethics, compliance and community impact. The Office of the University Ombuds will report to her.

"I have full confidence that she will provide equally impactful leadership in her new role," Pinto wrote.

All four of UC's identity centers will close

Pinto says those spaces will be re-purposed "to support the success of all students."

Employees who work at those centers have been given an opportunity to transition into new roles within Student Affairs, Pinto wrote.

The Center for Student Involvement will relocate to the space currently occupied by Ethnic Programs & Services, the LGBTQ Center and the Women's Center

According to Pinto's letter, "this expanded space will allow students to connect to our vibrant campus community in new and meaningful ways that support their personal growth, experiential learning and community building."

Pinto wrote the space will also provide a collaborative environment for student organization leaders.

The African American Cultural & Resource Center building will be renamed

It will instead be called "The Cultural Center," according to Pinto.

Moving forward, the space will function as a general connection space with new programming for all students and student organizations.

Pinto went on to write that the changes being made at UC are shaped by insight gathered over months of dialogue with the university's most impacted communities, including representatives from student government, graduate student government, faculty senate, staff senate, student leaders from all four identity centers and alumni and community leaders.

"I recognize that unwinding deeply rooted efforts around inclusion will undoubtedly challenge core feelings of belonging for many in our community," Pinto wrote. "My message to you is unequivocal: You belong here. I encourage you to use the new facilities and programs to remain connected and find the support you need."

Pinto also said the university will strive to make sure every student, faculty and staff member is able to find their place on campus with the support they need to be successful.

UC students and staff members have protested the rollback of DEI initiatives at UC multiple times this year, while SB-1 made its way through the Ohio legislature.

On Tuesday, one day before Pinto's announced changes will go into effect at UC, staff and faculty hosted a "Funeral for Academic Freedom" in protest of the new law.