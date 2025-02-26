University of Cincinnati students rally against SB 1, urging Board of Trustees to protect DEI policies

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of students, staff and community leaders gathered Tuesday morning at the University of Cincinnati to protest Ohio Senate Bill 1.

The protest follows the proposed rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within the university, a decision that many attendees felt blindsided them, prompting them to vocalize their demands to the university's Board of Trustees.

“As you can see, the building is surrounded by students,” said one protester. “The students don’t want that. Listen to the people paying to be here, not the people who write your checks.”

The bill, drafted in January, has already passed the Senate and is now under consideration by the House committee. If enacted, SB 1 would eliminate current DEI-related offices, departments and activities at universities, including UC. This legislative move also aligns with President Trump’s executive order, which places a deadline for compliance by Feb. 28.

Video of UC students and community leaders addressing Board of Trustees:

University of Cincinnati students protest DEI rollback at Board of Trustees meeting

When speaking about the changes to restroom signs on UC's campus, with some now saying "biological men," UC President Neville Pinto said, "That was an error."

Pinto acknowledged that Trump's executive order had expedited the timeline for implementing changes to DEI policies.

“That has thrown our timeline off; SB 1 timeline gives us more time, and that’s where we will engage the community,” he said.

Iris Roley, a community activist, expressed frustration over the administration's approach.

“You’ve not talked to community leaders that’s been fighting for our lives — Black student lives,” she said.

As the protest continued, students expressed a deep commitment to ensuring their voices were heard and their rights protected within the university framework. In their collective stance against SB 1, the students highlighted the critical role of community engagement in shaping policies that directly affect their educational environment.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, local ministers will host a prayer rally for student's at Zion Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.