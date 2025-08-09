OSHP: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in three-vehicle crash in Clinton County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is dead, and a man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Clinton County, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

OSHP said troopers were called to investigate a three-vehicle crash just after 11 a.m. on State Route 73 near Mile Post 6 in Union Township.

Troopers found that a 19-year-old was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram westbound on State Route 73, while a 56-year-old woman was driving a 2023 Buick Enclave eastbound on State Route 73. The 19-year-old failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle, causing him to go across the double-yellow and hit the Buick head-on, OSHP said.

After the initial crash, a 76-year-old man driving westbound on State Route 73 behind the Dodge Ram struck debris in the roadway, causing his vehicle to become disabled at the scene.

OSHP said the 56-year-old woman, identified as Lisa Bush, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The 19-year-old was transported via medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. The 76-year-old man was not injured.

OSHP said they were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Wilmington Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Clinton County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.