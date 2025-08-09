KSP: 26-year-old man shot multiple times in Owen County; another man in custody

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized and another man is in custody after an early morning shooting in Owen County, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said.

KSP said they received a call around 2 a.m. Saturday about a man who has been shot multiple times near the Monterey community.

When troopers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man unconscious with several gunshot wounds. The 26-year-old was flown via medical helicopter to the University of Kentucky hospital with "life-threatening injuries," KSP said.

Detectives found that the 26-year-old man was shot by 52-year-old Gary Bullion, from Ghent in Carroll County.

KSP said Bullion has been taken into custody and multiple charges are pending, including drug-related offenses.

KSP was assisted by Owen County EMS, the Monterey Fire Department, Air Methods, KSP Post 12 and the Lexington Police Department.