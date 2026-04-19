MASON, Ohio — Camp Cedar in Mason has officially become a Jellystone Park, bringing Yogi Bear back to the Tri-State for the first time in two decades. A 10-foot statue of Yogi now welcomes visitors.

With the transition to the Jellystone brand, Yogi Bear won't be the only addition to the RV and glamping resort. Many of the new attractions to the camp-resort will be focused on the kids.

The camp already had two pools, but soon, families will also enjoy foam parties, a jumping pillow, wagon rides, Frisbee golf and visits from Yogi himself. For some quiet time, there is also a fishing pond and a hiking trail that surround the camp.

Weekends and holidays will also be themed for some unique fun across the camp-resort.

The new amenities are currently being added, according to General Manager Marc Belden.

WATCH: What upgrades to expect at Yogi Bear's Camp Cedar

Yogi Bear and Jellystone Park are returning to the Tri-State

"I feel like by Memorial Day weekend, we'll be ready to roll," Belden said.

Families can stay in glamping cabins, bring their own RV or rent one of 22 RVs already set up at the camp. Families who live here in the Tri-State can also buy a day pass.

While there is plenty to do at the park, families can enjoy a day away at nearby Kings Island. Visitors can buy discounted tickets and take advantage of Jellystone's shuttle to get there.