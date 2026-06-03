Man indicted in $1.5M fraud, forgery scheme in Butler County that spanned 6 years

CINCINNATI — A southwest Ohio man is being charged with running a long-term fraud scheme in Butler County between Feb. 20, 2020 and April 24, 2026, court documents show.

The state of Ohio is accusing Robert H. Haley, of Rosemont Avenue, in Cincinnati, of stealing more than $1.5 million via falsifying patient files, using electronic communications as part of the fraud, and then using or trying to use forged patient records when investigators began inquiring into the matter, according to court documents filed by Ohio’s attorneys general.

Haley was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Wednesday, June 3, on 31 charges, including:



engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first-degree felony)

aggravated theft, $1.5 million or more (first-degree felony)

Medicaid fraud (third-degree felony)

telecommunications fraud (first-degree felony)

tampering with evidence (third-degree felony)

five counts of forgery (third‑degree felonies of $150,000 or more)

21 counts of forgery (fourth‑degree felonies for losses between $7,500 and $150,000)

The state is seeking to take several of Haley’s bank accounts and insurance investments, which they believe contain stolen money, court documents show.

Haley is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Thursday, June 4.

WCPO spoke to Haley when he was the regional manager for an opioid treatment center that opened a Butler County location in 2017. That location has since closed.