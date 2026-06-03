Developers unveil revised plan for Hyde Park Square project after pushback from residents

WCPO 9's Alex Null covers the east side. If you have a story that you'd like Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at alex@wcpo.com.

Developers of a controversial project in Hyde Park Square unveiled their new plans for a potential building Wednesday.

The revised plan, submitted to the city Tuesday by developers with PLK Communities, The Loring Group and NorthPointe Group, details a mixed-use redevelopment on the south side of Hyde Park Square.

Last year, developers proposed an 80-foot building on the square with a hotel, retail and residential space. City council members approved zoning for the project in April 2025.

However, after pushback from residents, developers decided to repeal their proposal and come back with a new one.

On Wednesday, developers with PLK Communities held a press conference to talk about the changes that were made.

WATCH: Developers show us what's changed in their new plan for the Hyde Park Square development:

Developers unveil new plan for Hyde Park Square project

PLK Communities Chief Operating Officer Megan Lawhon said they wanted to work with residents on what's best for the area.

“We were never going to be the developers that just said, 'This is what it is, and we’re just going to push it forward.' That’s just not who we are," Lawhon said.

Height is one of the biggest concerns of people opposed to the project, because regulations in the square have traditionally restricted buildings to a height of 50 feet.

Lawhon said they're addressing those concerns by removing the hotel from the project.

Now, developers said the building will be 65 feet from the street with a peak height of about 75 feet, which will be mostly out of view from people on the street.

“It does require compromise, and it requires people to listen to one another, and we really have done that," Lawhon said.

Lawhon said developers would also preserve and renovate the A L'aise building next door and pursue a landmark designation for it.

She said the project will include 161 residential units, with 116 new units and 45 in the renovated A L'aise building.

Lawhon said there would be approximately 21,250 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the ground floor.

She said the redesign project has cost $500,000.

"Work has included five design meetings with the neighborhood representatives, ongoing conversations with representatives and businesses," Lawhon said.

Height isn't the only concern that some residents have expressed.

In our previous stories about residents opposing the project, many voiced concerns about potential congestion in the square.

PLK Communities Chief Development Officer Nick Lingenfelter said they added two parcels to the project to help spread things out. They also added another entrance to the underground garage, which he said should help alleviate traffic congestion.

Some residents have also expressed frustration over transparency from developers.

Lingenfelter said they heard those concerns. He said it's why their new filing is 90 pages long, detailing everything about the project down to the materials used.

You can read the full filing in the document below:

“We are trying to show you that we are putting our right foot forward, that we’re going to invest properly and make this a long-term success," Lingenfelter said.

Lawhon said the original proposal was priced at around $150 million.

She said they aren't sure how much the new project would cost. Both Lawhon and Lingenfelter didn't count out needing some funding from the city.

“No project of this scale gets done without everyone participating," Lingenfelter said. "That includes the city, that includes us as equity partners, that includes our lenders.”

Lingenfelter said the project is a long way from being finalized, but they're hoping to get approved by the end of the year.

He said anyone with concerns or comments on the latest plan can reach out to developers at development@plkcommunities.com.

“Do we think this is the end? No," Lingenfelter said. "But we feel like we put together a project that today meets a majority of all concerns that we’ve heard.”

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 east side reporter Alex Null? Email him at alex@wcpo.com.