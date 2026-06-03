Wife of gym owner killed in Over-the-Rhine seeks justice as anniversary of his death approaches

CINCINNATI — Nearly one year after a 46-year-old man was fatally stabbed at his home in Over-the-Rhine, his wife is continuing her pursuit of justice.

Patrick Heringer, who co-owned a gym in the area, was killed around 4 a.m. on June 4, 2025 at his home in the 100 block of McMicken Avenue.

Cincinnati police charged Mordecia Black, 38, with murder and aggravated burglary after he allegedly entered Heringer's home and stabbed him in the neck.

Court records show Black was convicted by a jury on one count of felonious assault and one count of aggravated rioting in 2015. According to Black's attorney, he was released from prison in January 2025 on parole, but prosecutors said just a month after his release, he cut off his ankle monitor.

Prosecutors also said that Black was already involved in a burglary in May 2025, weeks before Heringer's death. A warrant was issued for Black on May 15 for the burglary, but he was not arrested for that case until June 5, when police charged him with the murder of Heringer.

Sarah Heringer, Patrick's wife, took to social media Wednesday to provide an update on the Patrick Heringer–Reagan Tokes Act, introduced earlier this year by State Rep. Cindy Abrams. The legislation aims to "protect Ohioans from violent offenders on Post Release Control," according to the Ohio House of Representatives.

The legislation lists several provisions, including giving judges "increased discretion to send repeat or problem offenders to prison," defining a "targeted violent offender" and requiring notification to the 911 call center within 48 hours of a warrant being issued.

In her post Wednesday, Sarah said the act passed out of the House committee and is expected to be voted on by the Ohio House before moving to the Senate.

Sarah also announced that a wrongful death lawsuit "is being filed" against the City of Cincinnati, but said she wanted to focus the post on honoring her husband. In the post, she asked people to remember Patrick for the life he lived and encouraged sharing memories or stories.

"He was a human being. Who is deeply loved. He mattered long before the circumstances of his death made him newsworthy," the post reads. "Patrick was so much more than the worst thing that happened to him."

Sarah shared several photos of Patrick in the post as well.

"Let’s make sure the story that survives is the one he spent a lifetime writing," the post reads.

You can read her full post below: