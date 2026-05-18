CINCINNATI — A group that started with a simple idea to help women connect is continuing to grow across Greater Cincinnati.

Cincy Girls Who was founded in 2022 after its creator moved back to the area looking for ways to connect and build friendships. What started as a small gathering has since evolved into a group focused on connection, empowerment and shared experiences for women throughout the Cincinnati area.

"It's a really great opportunity, especially if you've moved into the city, to meet some new people, because it's hard," Alex Mullins, a member of the group, said.

The organization hosts a variety of events centered around wellness, networking and movement, including weekly walks, workouts, workshops and social meetups.

Learn more about the group below:

Women find friendships, connection through growing Cincinnati group

Dozens gathered this week at Devou Park for one of the group’s community walks, where women spent the day connecting, exercising and meeting new people.

Organizers say the goal is to create a welcoming environment where women can step outside of their comfort zones, explore new interests and build meaningful friendships.

The group plans to continue weekly walks throughout the summer and encourages anyone interested to attend.

More information about upcoming events can be found on their Instagram or Facebook page.