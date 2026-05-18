Police: Teen injured in shooting in Covington; suspect still at large

COVINGTON, Ky. — A teen was hospitalized Sunday night after a shooting in Covington, the Covington Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a teen with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the teen was being taken to UC Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have no suspects in custody, but they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is the second shooting on Madison Avenue in Covington in 24 hours.

Around 1:18 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a bar in the 900 block of Madison Avenue for a shooting where a man was critically injured. The suspect in that shooting also remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can contact Covington police at 859-292-2234 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.