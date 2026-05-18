RC car track at Northern Kentucky park becomes a Tri-State destination for racers

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Drivers from across the Tri-State are making their way to England Idlewild Park in Burlington for a remote-control car racing experience that has grown significantly since it launched two years ago.

Kevin Spainer worked with Boone County and a group of volunteers to build the RC car track at the park, and what started as a local project has turned into a destination for hobbyists of all skill levels.

The track features jumps and tight turns that challenge drivers, but a newly-constructed drivers' stand has taken the experience to another level.

WCPO Drivers Stand at RC Car track

"A night and day difference," Spainer said. "You can build the track bigger when you can see further. And you can walk around and ask everyone, if you don't have a stand, people don't show up because you can't see anything."

The elevated vantage point gives drivers full visuals of the track, and it has made a measurable difference in turnout.

"A lot of older racers are back into the hobby because of this place as well," Spainer said.

The track has attracted drivers from well beyond Boone County. Colin Weatherholt, who makes the trip from Indianapolis, said the park stands out in the region.

Watch below to get a look at the track:

RC car track at England Idlewild Park becomes a Tri-State destination for racers

"It's one of our favorites. Illinois, Indiana and Ohio," Weatherholt said.

Michael Haynes of Bellevue, Kentucky, had nearly sold all of his RC cars before discovering the track. It inspired him to get back into the sport.

"The goal is to avoid breaking things and be out here and have fun. There are guys out here that take it far more seriously than I do, and for good reason, they are significantly better, but my goal is to have fun and be outside," Haynes said.

WCPO RC Car

Haynes said the park has made a strong impression on him and others who have visited.

"I think the conclusion (is) that this is one of the more fun places to go, it's a really cool atmosphere and cool park," Weatherholt said.

Spainer said he expects the park to keep growing.

"Hopefully it just continues to get bigger. I feel like it's going to grow even more and have even more stuff here in the future I'd imagine," Spainer said.

Race days are open to drivers and spectators alike. The track is located at England Idlewild Park in Burlington.

The park is operated by the Boone County parks department. Their cooperation and interest in the RC car track has been an integral part of this being a success as well. Spanier credits Dave Whitehouse, parks director, specifically for supporting the project and its continued growth.

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