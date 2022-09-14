Wilmington police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting, 1 airlifted to hospital

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington, the Wilmington Police Department said in a press release.

Police were dispatched to the area of S. South Street near Randolph Street for the report of a possible shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived they discovered three juveniles in a car, two were suffering from gunshot wounds from a shooting the victims said occurred on Reba Drive.

One of the juveniles was transported to CMH for their injuries. The other was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital.

Investigators have not provided an update on the conditions of the victims.

Police said no suspects are in custody and that this incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

