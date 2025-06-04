Watch Now
CPD: Man dies after he was stabbed in the neck in Over-the-Rhine

Molly Schramm
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was stabbed in the neck early Wednesday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of McMicken Avenue at around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found 46-year-old Patrick Heringer suffering from a stab wound; officers at the scene said Heringer had been stabbed in the neck.

Heringer was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he died from his injuries at the hospital, according to Cincinnati police.

Heringer and his wife co-founded Findlay Movement, a gym and health facility on Findlay Street. Heringer's bio on the gym's website says he was the director of coaching for the facility, and he was certified in several different CrossFit programs.

CPD did not release any information on a possible suspect, or any details on what may have led up to the stabbing. Police also did not provide details on whether Heringer was allegedly attacked in a private residence or outside.

Police said the homicide unit's investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information into Heringer's death can contact 513.352.3542.

