COVINGTON, Ky. — Dreaming of a white Christmas? There's a place in Covington that can help.

The Behringer-Crawford Museum is showcasing costumes and memorabilia from the classic 1954 film "White Christmas," featuring outfits worn by local stars Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.

I got a look at the exhibit, which features the famous sequined gloves and other movie treasures that helped make the holiday film a beloved classic.

White Christmas exhibit brings movie magic to Northern Kentucky museum

"Some of these costumes like these famous sequined gloves we have here that Rosemary Clooney wore, Rosemary was actually not a fan of those gloves," Mary Jane Colderon, communications manager with the museum said. "The reason was because they were heavy and they snagged her dress."

While the exhibit will continue through the holiday season, there's a different twist happening on Saturday: Miss America 2000, Heather French Henry, has a strong connection to the movie's stars and will lead special guided tours of the exhibit.

On December 13, Henry will lead two guided tours of Irving Berlin's White Christmas: The Exhibit, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, costume secrets and insights into the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati talent who helped make the movie, including Clooney and Vera-Ellen.

WCPO 9 Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit

Why does Henry know these things? She grew up in the same NKY town Clooney's family called home and during her year as Miss America, Henry formed a close relationship with Clooney.

All tours are included with museum admission.

The Heather French Henry guided tours are scheduled for Saturday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional museum staff-led tours are available Wednesday, December 11, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, December 20, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum also offers other holiday attractions, including the 34th annual Holiday Toy Trains, which features interactive scenes brought to life at the push of a button.