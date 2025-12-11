Tri-State mother turns grief into mission to help others navigate holiday loss

ERLANGER, Ky. — Charlotte Wethington points to a small ornament hanging on her Christmas tree — an angel commemorating her son Casey, who died from a drug overdose in 2002.

"I put up an angel up here, our angel Casey, 2002, the year he passed away," Wethington said.

It's been 23 years since Wethington lost her son, but the pain remains fresh during the holiday season.

Rather than suffer alone, she transformed her grief into a mission to help other parents facing similar losses. Wethington co-founded Parents Endure Addiction Consequences Everyday, PEACE, an organization that was dedicated to supporting families impacted by addiction and loss.

"My Christmases have changed a lot because Casey is not here," Wethington said. "Another thing I would say to the group is that we are on this journey alone together."

Over the years, Wethington has found healthy ways to cope with her loss, including learning to play piano. She encourages others to show extra compassion during the holidays.

"Be gentle and understanding about how things may not be just like they always were," Wethington said.

The Tri-State area offers additional grief support resources. St. Elizabeth Healthcare provides free monthly grief support groups and hosts special holiday programming.

"We really try to inform people about the 3 Cs of grief during the holidays," said Valencia Dickerson, grief supervisor of bereavement at St. Elizabeth.

St. Elizabeth will host its "Getting Through the Holidays" event Dec.11 at 6 p.m., focusing on choice, communication and other coping strategies.

"So you can choose where you would like to be, what you want to do during the holiday, the other C is to communicate," Dickerson said.

Wethington emphasizes that grief has no timeline, and the holidays can be particularly challenging regardless of how much time has passed.

"Regardless of how long he's been gone, I miss him every day, and I would give anything if he was still here," Wethington said.