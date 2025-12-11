Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Symmes Township massage spa shuts down, woman arrested for promoting prostitution

CINCINNATI — A Symmes Township massage parlor is shutting down after Hamilton County officials said a woman connected to the business was arrested for promoting prostitution.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said 45-year-old Yinliu Shi of Flushing, New York, was arrested after a months-long investigation into Sunflower Spa off of Loveland Madeira Road.

The joint effort between the sheriff's Organized Crime Section, the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, the governor's Human Trafficking Task Force, the Ohio Bureau of Investigation, state medical board and Salvation Army led to Shi being charged with three counts of promoting prostitution, four counts of money laundering, one count of telecommunications fraud and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Hamilton County officials did not provide any additional details.

