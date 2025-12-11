Man wanted for 2022 crash that killed motorcyclist arrested in Indiana

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man who's been sought by police for over two years is now in custody after he was arrested Wednesday morning, according to the Richmond Police Department in Indiana.

Middletown police have been searching for 69-year-old Ronnie Reed, who is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a a vehicle under the influence for allegedly having alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash on Oct. 8, 2022, according to court records.

That crash happened on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown; Middletown officers responded around 2:15 p.m. that day for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. When police arrived, they found 42-year-old Christopher Parshall dead.

Emily Gibney One motorcyclist is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash in Middletown involving another car.

Police told the Journal-News Parshall was killed when a white sedan allegedly driven by Reed hit his motorcycle head-on.

A warrant was issued for Reed's arrest on April 26, 2023. Court records show Reed was scheduled for an arraignment on May 4, 2023 but he failed to appear. The next day, on May 5, a capias warrant was issued.

Richmond police said Reed was finally arrested Wednesday morning in the 100 block of South 7th Street.

"Reed came here hoping Richmond would be a place to disappear," police wrote in a social media post about the arrest. "He was wrong."

Richmond police said the U.S. Marshals Service helped execute Reed's arrest.

As of Thursday morning, Reed is still being held in the Wayne County jail in Indiana without bond.