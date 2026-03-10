Political science professor talks importance of Kentucky congressional primary between Massie, Gallrein

HEBRON, Ky. — If you’ve watched any TV lately, there’s a chance that you’ve seen a campaign ad related to Kentucky's 4th Congressional Primary Republican race between incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and former Navy Seal Ed Gallrein.

Dr. Kevin Reuning, an associate professor of political science at Miami University, told us the race has the potential to show how much influence President Donald Trump has over the Republican Party.

Massie, who has gone against the president on several issues, is facing the Trump-endorsed Gallrein.

“I think the reason it’s actually the most heated is that it might mean things for a lot more than just the Northern Kentucky district,” Reuning said.

Currently, the race for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District is the most expensive Republican primary race in the U.S.

Reuning said it’s because this race has the potential to change how other Republicans look at their own elections and the party as a whole.

“It’s been presented as kind of a race that will speak to Trump's influence within the Republican party,” Reuning said.

Reuning said that, in the past, Republican lawmakers who opposed Trump didn’t last much longer afterwards. He said if Massie loses, it’ll show other Republicans that siding with Trump is their best chance at re-election.

But if Massie wins, Reuning said it’ll be a different story.

“Maybe other Republicans see that and say, 'Well, there’s actually a way to stay in office without supporting Donald Trump 100% of the time,'” Reuning said.

The president plans to stop in Hebron Wednesday to speak at Verst Logistics Contract Packaging Facility about the economy.

On Monday night, we spoke with Massie about the president's visit and his race against Gallrein.

“I’m actually glad to see the president in our district and paying attention to local issues,” Massie said. “I suspect he’s also going to try and help my opponent, but you know that’s really all my opponent has going for him. He's promised to be a rubber stamp when he gets to Washington, D.C., and I don’t think people here want a rubber stamp.”

Massie said he will not make Trump’s visit due to prior commitments. Gallrein's team confirmed that he will be in attendance.

We reached out to Gallrein's team for an interview and were told he was unavailable.

When we asked for a statement about Trump's visit and the race against Massie, Gallrein's team said they could only confirm Gallrein will be at the event on Wednesday, and directed all other questions to the White House.