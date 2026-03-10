Trump in town: Reading Community Schools to dismiss classes early due to president's visit

READING, Ohio — Reading Community Schools will operate on an early dismissal schedule when President Donald Trump arrives in town Wednesday, the district announced.

In a letter to parents, the district said Reading Jr./Sr. High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., while Reading Elementary School will be out at 12:45 p.m. due to the anticipated traffic disruptions surrounding Trump's appearance in the Tri-State.

The president is expected to fly into CVG Airport before making two stops — one at Thermo Fischer Scientific in Reading and another at the Verst Logistics facility in Hebron.

"Because traffic patterns and road access may be disrupted, we encourage families to plan ahead and consider alternative pick-up arrangements if needed," the district said.

At Thermo Fisher Scientific, President Trump is expected to talk about TrumpRx.gov, "one of his most transformational policies: delivering lower prescription drug prices for working families," according to a White House spokesperson.

From there, he will speak about the economy at Verst Logistics' contract packing facility, according to the Kentucky Republican Party. According to the Kentucky GOP, Trump will make remarks to the public sometime after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, but the exact time has not yet been confirmed.

As he travels from the airport to each spot, we expect certain roads to be closed to make way for Trump and his motorcade. Exact routes are often not released due to security reasons, but steer clear of any major roads that the president could take (like I-275 and I-75) during his visit.