SARDINIA, Ohio — Sardinia Village Council left a special meeting Tuesday night without taking action against Police Chief Brian Perry, but the village’s solicitor said the mayor has instructed him to prepare formal charges against the chief following an independent investigation into the police department.

Council spent more than an hour in executive session before returning to the public meeting. Once council reconvened, the village solicitor explained that state law requires specific procedures before council can consider discipline against the police chief.

“On instruction from the mayor, I've been instructed to prepare charges,” the solicitor told council. “Those will be submitted to council prior to the next meeting, more than five days prior to the next meeting.”

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What’s next for Sardinia police as chief faces possible charges

According to the solicitor, the charges would be heard at council’s next regular meeting, scheduled for Dec. 14. The chief would be served with the charges and would have the opportunity to request a continuance.

The eventual hearing would be conducted in an open meeting, according to the solicitor, with council hearing information related to the charges and Perry having an opportunity to present evidence in his defense.

“There are three outcomes that could occur,” the solicitor said. “One, the council could dismiss the charges. ... Two, they could suspend for not more than 60 days, or three, they could vote to remove from office.”

Any of those actions would require approval from two-thirds of council, the solicitor said. If Perry were removed, he would have a right to appeal the decision to Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Councilman says months-long process has been ‘frustrating’

Councilman Dean Vaughn, who was outspoken Tuesday about the allegations surrounding the department, described his reaction to Tuesday’s meeting in one word.

“Frustration,” Vaughn said. “Frustration. That’s all I say. Frustration ... to say the least.”

Vaughn said he believes village officials should have addressed the allegations more quickly.

“This should have never got to this,” he said. “It’s bad decision after bad decision after kick the can down the road. ... We need to be a little more honest and a little more direct with people about this.”

Vaughn said the financial implications are particularly troubling in a small community such as Sardinia.

“This is a very small village. They’re not a wealthy village,” he said. “The people in this town, we’re one of two things. We’re a really small village or a really big family.”

He said many residents are older and living on limited incomes and argued they should not have to bear the costs associated with prolonged investigations and months of administrative leave.

“People deserve better than that,” Vaughn said. “They can’t afford that kind of stuff. ... We need swift decisions.”

Investigation substantiated complaints about traffic enforcement

The meeting follows the release of a 12-page independent investigative report prepared by the law firm Jackson Lewis for the Village of Sardinia.

As WCPO previously reported, investigators examined roughly a dozen allegations involving Perry and the police department. The investigation substantiated several complaints, including concerns about traffic enforcement and improper use of law-enforcement databases.

Former Sardinia officers Zachary Smith and Dakotah Brown alleged Perry told officers during a December 2025 department meeting that they were expected to write five or six tickets during each shift.

Investigators did not substantiate the specific allegation that Perry imposed a fixed quota of five or six tickets per shift, which the report noted would violate Ohio law if established.

The investigation did, however, substantiate allegations that Perry directed officers to issue citations rather than warnings. Investigators also found that he monitored citation totals, discussed monthly expectations and emphasized the revenue generated through enforcement.

Messages attributed to Perry included one stating, “I just want you all to write everyone.” Another directed officers to issue citations to people traveling at least 9 mph over the speed limit within the village. Investigators also documented messages discussing the amount of money generated from citations.

Investigators concluded a directive to cite everyone officers stopped undermined officers’ discretion and was something village leadership should address.

Vaughn said he believes residents suffered the consequences of those enforcement practices.

“The people here deserve better,” he said. “They don’t need to be harassed or targeted or ticketed only for an income.”

Investigation found improper search of councilman’s records

Vaughn himself also became part of the investigation.

The report substantiated allegations involving the improper use of Ohio’s Law Enforcement Gateway, commonly known as OHLEG, which law enforcement agencies use to access criminal justice information.

According to the investigation, a Sardinia police lieutenant conducted a criminal-history search on Vaughn on Jan. 13, 2026. Investigators found no corresponding police report or legitimate law-enforcement purpose for the search.

The report also found Perry shared photographs of the records within the police department. Copies of information involving Vaughn were later mailed to local businesses, although investigators could not determine who sent them. Investigators characterized the original database search and internal distribution as improper and potentially unlawful.

Vaughn was one of two councilmembers who received complaints about Perry’s conduct from police officers earlier this year. However, investigators did not establish that the database search was connected to those complaints or that it was conducted in retaliation.

Vaughn described the search differently in his interview, saying he believes it was an effort to “influence or intimidate” him because councilmembers were looking into the police department’s conduct.

However, while the independent report found the search itself was improper, it did not establish a retaliatory motive.

Some allegations remain unresolved

Several other complaints examined by the independent investigation remain unresolved.

Those include allegations that Perry retaliated against officers who reported misconduct, instructed an officer to provide false testimony, and gave preferential treatment to his girlfriend during traffic enforcement. Investigators cited incomplete evidence and the need for additional interviews.

Investigators also did not substantiate allegations that Perry imposed higher cash bonds based on race, although the report identified a separate December 2025 bond discrepancy that remained unresolved.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the village solicitor said there was a point at which continuing the investigation was no longer considered worth the additional public expense.

He said the independent investigation itself has cost the village just over $30,000.

The solicitor also addressed reports of costs exceeding $100,000, saying the larger number includes expenses the village has continued to incur while operating and maintaining the police department, including salaries, insurance, retirement costs, and vehicles while officers have been on paid administrative leave.

He defended the decision to put the officers on leave with pay as what he described as the most “legally sound” option available to the village and one intended to limit potential liability.

“There was some delay in the beginning,” the solicitor acknowledged, while saying he believes the village ultimately took the steps necessary to protect both public finances and public safety.

Entire police department placed on leave

The investigation stems from allegations that earlier this year led Sardinia officials to place the village’s entire five-officer police department, including Perry, on administrative leave.

Mayor Dusty Puckett announced the move in March, saying at the time that it was intended to protect the integrity of the investigation and maintain public trust. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office subsequently took over law-enforcement responsibilities in Sardinia, including patrols and emergency response.

The upheaval came during a period of turnover in Sardinia government. Former Mayor Ashlie Webster and former village administrator Amy Mason had resigned earlier that month. Webster cited disagreements with some councilmembers in her resignation letter.

Vaughn said Tuesday that the Brown County Sheriff’s Office has continued to patrol Sardinia and described the village as generally a low-crime community.

“When I first moved here 25 years ago, I called it a walking town,” Vaughn said. “You walk around the block; it took two hours because you had to sit on everybody’s porch and drink tea and talk.”

He said he wants the village to move past the controversy and return its focus to the community.

“Everybody around here always says the same thing: We love this little town,” Vaughn said. “It’s a very quiet, quaint, everybody-knows-everybody little town.”

Federal lawsuits add to legal fight

The investigation is unfolding alongside two federal lawsuits involving Perry and the village.

Smith and Brown filed a lawsuit in August alleging they suffered retaliation after raising concerns that included alleged ticket quotas, racial profiling, witness coaching, misuse of department property and selective enforcement. Their lawsuit alleges employment actions taken against them violated their First Amendment rights.

The independent investigation substantiated portions of the officers’ complaints surrounding citation practices and revenue-driven enforcement, but did not determine whether their allegations of retaliation were true.

A second federal lawsuit was filed by Nicholas Braun, a member of the Ohio Air National Guard who alleges Perry retaliated against him because of his support for a 2024 effort to dissolve the Village of Sardinia.

Braun alleges Perry sent a letter on police department letterhead to his military command claiming he was the subject of an investigation into suspected organized criminal activity. Braun claims no such investigation existed and alleges the letter was intended to damage his reputation.

The independent investigators confirmed that Perry sent the letter but classified the underlying allegation as unresolved, recommending additional records and interviews to determine whether a legitimate criminal investigation existed.

What happens next

Tuesday’s meeting did not settle the future of Perry or the Sardinia Police Department.

But the village solicitor’s announcement established the next step: formal charges against the chief are being prepared at the mayor’s direction.

For Vaughn, the months spent investigating the department, paying officers on administrative leave, and waiting for the process to play out have taken a toll on the village.

When asked what he would tell residents who have watched that process unfold, Vaughn apologized.

“I’m sorry. I am. I truly, I’m truly sorry,” he said. “I did not think it would be this difficult or this much pushback that we’re taking.”

“We’re not a rich village,” he added, “and they deserve better.”