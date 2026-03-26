Brown County village's entire police department put on administrative leave amid investigation. What we know

SARDINIA, Ohio — An entire police department of five officers, including the police chief, in the Brown County village of Sardinia has been placed on administrative leave, according to the village mayor.

Mayor Dusty Puckett announced the change on Thursday. In a letter to residents, Puckett said the move would ensure the integrity of an ongoing investigation.

"This notice is to formally advise that all officers of the Sardinia Police Department have been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation," Puckett wrote. "This action has been taken to ensure the integrity of the investigative process and to maintain public trust and transparency."

The decision came after a Sardinia police officer made various allegations against Police Chief Brian Perry. At this time, we are still working to make contact with Perry to respond to the specific allegations.

Watch: What we know about Sardinia police being placed on leave

Entire Ohio police department put on administrative leave amid investigation

When asked about the nature of the investigation, the Sardinia village clerk said "Per our attorney, this cannot be discussed at this time due to the ongoing investigation."

While the investigation continues, the Brown County Sheriff's Department will take over law enforcement operations in the village. Puckett said that includes emergency response, routine patrol and public safety coordination.

"This interim arrangement will remain in effect until the investigation has been concluded or a more permanent resolution has been established," Puckett stated. "We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation during this time. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

This past month, Sardinia's mayor, Ashlie Webster, and village administrator, Amy Mason, resigned from their positions. Mason did not provide a reason for leaving the role, but Webster wrote in her letter, "At this time, I find myself in fundamental disagreement with the actions and directions taken by certain members of the council. As I cannot in good conscience align myself with these current practices, I find it necessary to step aside."

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