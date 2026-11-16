CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council on Monday delayed a vote to advance Greater Cincinnati Water Works' water rate hike proposal.

GCWW officials first presented the idea of increasing water rates for its customers by 9.5% every year between 2027 and 2031 last week.

"We understand that there is an affordability challenge," GCWW Executive Director Andrea Yang said during Monday's Budget, Finance and Governance committee meeting. "We know that these are challenging, but we are boxed in right now. Our core costs are increasing by 6.6% a year."

WATCH: Here's what's next after the delay

Cincinnati City Council delays vote on water rate price increase. What's next?

According to Yang, major cost drivers for the public water utility include the city's annual water main replacement program and energy and labor inflation. New federal regulations also account for more than a third of forecasted GCWW cost increases. The combined cost of regulatory efforts for forever chemicals treatment and lead service line replacement over the next five years is estimated at approximately $178 million.

According to a presentation shared by GCWW, average monthly increases under the price hike would go as follows:



2027: $3.14 average monthly increase

2028: $3.41 average monthly increase

2029: $3.74 average monthly increase

2030: $4.09 average monthly increase

2031: $4.50 average monthly increase

The average home in Cincinnati pays just over $41 a month for water. Under the proposed rate increase, that bill would jump to $65 by 2031.

"This is not a proposal that has been without internal scrutiny. As you all know, since April, we have been having conversations about these rate increases," City Manager Sheryl Long said. "If the rate increase does not pass and get implemented, they will have to scale back other necessary work that will negatively impact users."

Long said GCWW is on "the cutting edge" of making its services affordable for customers.

"I don't want this to be a narrative of Water Works and their leadership not handling things with care," she said.

Cincinnati City Council Member Scotty Johnson said the delay will allow more time for the public to share their thoughts and for council to look at how to possibly lower the rate increase.

"My question to the administration is: Who and how do we pay for these improvements, and that is where I'm really pushing back," Cincinnati City Council Member Anna Albi said.

Albi proposed eliminating bulk discounts for GCWW's largest water users. According to Cincinnati City Council Member Mark Jeffreys, 0.03% of GCWW customers consume 39% of total water.

"That's something we did with the sewer rates earlier this year in conjunction with the county. So I think that is one area that we should look into," Albi said. "I don't want to burden vital institutions. For example, CMHA is one of those top users. Obviously, we have a lot of our residents living in CMHA properties we want to take care of. So it has to be a thoughtful approach." Albi said.

Albi also wants to look into structuring water rates based on income level.

"We should make sure we're not overburdening our low-income residents, and instead separate out our rates based on those incomes," Albi said.

She pointed to a method known as ALICE — asset-limited, income-restricted, employed — as one way to calculate need-based rates.

"Really our [GCWW] discounts are restricted to seniors and disabled veterans, which is great. But we know there are working families in our communities that also are really struggling right now," Albi said.

Albi said Greater Cincinnati Water Works estimates that studying the declining block rate and income-restricted rates could take months.

"I understand that the administration wants to have a five-year increase right now, so they understand what's coming in the future," Albi said. "But I don't want to be too quick to jump to a five-year increase without asking these really important questions to ensure we're taking care of our residents first."

Council also talked about using railroad dollars to replace water mains, but Long says that takes money away from projects like repaving roads.

"As you do utilize that source, that then takes away money that will allow us to hit that 100 mile that we finally been able to do because it dwindles the pot," Long said.

A vote has not been rescheduled yet. Greater Cincinnati Water Works says it will engage the public on the rate increase once council approves a figure.

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