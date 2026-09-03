CINCINNATI — Riverfest and the Western & Southern WEBN Fireworks Show will mark its 50th year this Labor Day weekend with the biggest display in the event's history.

Riverfest takes place Sept. 6 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with two drone shows and the fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m. Organizers expect more than 500,000 people to watch in person. The event is projected to generate roughly $25 million in economic activity for area businesses.

This year's show features six barges across two locations on the Ohio River. Fireworks will also be launched from the rooftops of Heritage Bank Center and the Newport on the Levee AMC as well as from the top of and below the bridges.

WATCH: Here's what to know about the 50th Western & Southern WEBN Fireworks show this Labor Day weekend

Western & Southern WEBN fireworks show celebrates 50 years with biggest display ever. What to know

Event organizers said it will create a fully immersive 360-degree viewing experience. The display runs 40 minutes, which is 10 minutes longer than in previous years.

For the first time in 40 years, Japanese fireworks will be incorporated into the show. The shells were imported from Akita, Japan. Additional fireworks for the show come from a manufacturer in Connecticut and from Rozzi Fireworks.

Riverfest gates open at 3 p.m. on the Ohio side. Attendees cannot enter before then, and any items placed before opening will be removed. Coolers, alcohol and pets are not permitted. The day's lineup includes food trucks, a live performance by Comfort Station, a tree-chainsaw carving demonstration by CR Carving and a Northern Wrestling Federation wrestling show. There will so be the "Lunatic Legacy Lounge," which is where attendees can meet and greet with former WEBN DJs.

In the 7 p.m. hour, St. Elizabeth Healthcare will mark America's 250th anniversary with a flag jump skydive. Skydivers will carry large American flags and St. Elizabeth Healthcare flags across the river, landing at the Bellevue Bats baseball field.

The Roebling Suspension Bridge, Taylor Southgate Bridge and Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will all close at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. However, pedestrians may cross on the west side of the Taylor Southgate Bridge until 7:30 p.m. and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge until 8:00 p.m., according to event organizers. The Purple People Bridge will also close.

Additional closures are in effect in Northern Kentucky. Full details on what attendees can and cannot bring, as well as closure information, are available on the fireworks page at WEBN.com.

Security for the event includes coordination among CPD, the Sheriff's Office, the Coast Guard, fire, Homeland Security and the National Guard, among other agencies.

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