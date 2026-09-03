Cincinnati man pleads guilty to over 100 charges following child sexual abuse material investigation

CINCINNATI — A man pleaded guilty to numerous charges he faced following an investigation regarding child sexual abuse material (CSAM), according to prosecutors.

55-year-old Erik Lake was charged with 100 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, gross sexual imposition and burglary. He pleaded guilty this week in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

The investigation began back in September 2025. Prosecutors say the Mason Police Department received tips about CSAM being uploaded and accessed from an IP address associated with Lake.

On Dec. 3, 2025, Lake was arrested at his former apartment complex in Mason. According to prosecutors, Lake knocked on the door of a former neighbor. After the young woman opened the door, he hugged her, entered her apartment, pushed her up against a door and began kissing and touching her.

Following his arrest, police confiscated Lake's phone and discovered CSAM images and videos on his device, according to prosecutors.

Lake is set to be sentenced on Oct. 29, 2026.