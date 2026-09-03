New Middletown art exhibit celebrates 125 years of steel as city looks toward billion-dollar investment

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — As Middletown looks toward a new era for its steel industry, a new art exhibit is looking back at the 125-year history that helped shape the city.

“Steel in a Different Light” opens Friday at the Middletown Arts Center, bringing together artwork, local history and the Middletown community to celebrate the city’s long connection to steel.

WATCH: A new art exhibit turns Middletown steel into a celebration of the city's past, and its future.

Middletown’s Steel History Comes to Life in New Art Exhibit

The exhibit comes as Cleveland-Cliffs prepares to make a $1 billion investment in its Middletown Works, following a visit to the city by Vice President JD Vance. The project also includes $500 million of federal support.

For Middletown Historical Society historian Sam Ashworth, the continued presence of the steel industry is significant.

“The fact that ARMCO has been such a presence for so long and the other fact is it's still here in the form of Cliffs now, that's pretty significant to me,” Ashworth said.

Middletown’s steel history dates back to 1900, when the American Rolling Mill Company, or ARMCO, began operations in the city. The company eventually became AK Steel before Cleveland-Cliffs acquired it.

Now, that history is becoming the inspiration for art.

Dayton artist Mike Elsass has spent 25 years painting on steel. For this exhibit, Cleveland-Cliffs donated steel that Elsass uses as his canvas, incorporating its natural texture, rust and even steel shavings into some of the pieces.

“I was fascinated by the steel, the imagery, the rust, the organic elements,” Elsass said.

The exhibit features dozens of Elsass’ works, along with artwork created by Cleveland-Cliffs employees.

Middletown City Schools teachers also worked with Elsass during a professional development workshop to create artwork on steel.

Those pieces are expected to be displayed in Middletown City Schools, with each school receiving a piece.

“It just brings a little bit of local history back to each Middletown City school,” said Kate Morrow, executive director of the Middletown Arts Center.

The project is intended to extend beyond the Arts Center, with Elsass envisioning additional steel artwork in public spaces around Middletown.

For Elsass, the timing of the project is part of what makes it meaningful.

“I kind of seized the moment, mentally, because there’s only one [125-year celebration]. It’s a unique time to get the community together,” he said.

As Middletown prepares for billions of dollars in investment and a new chapter for its steel industry, the exhibit offers a reminder of the people, industry and history that helped build the city in the first place.

“Steel in a Different Light”

The exhibit opens Friday, Sept. 4, at the Middletown Arts Center and runs through Oct. 15.

Admission is free.

The Arts Center is also hosting a free opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, featuring live music, food and wine.

A community block party is scheduled for Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Donham Plaza and the Middletown Arts Center.