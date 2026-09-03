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Several Greater Cincinnati football games adjust kickoff times due to heat wave

Week 3 of the high school football season has a full schedule on Friday night
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WCPO
Several Greater Cincinnati football games have adjusted kickoff times Friday night due to the heat wave.
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CINCINNATI — Several high school football games have adjusted kickoff times on Friday due to the anticipated significant heat in the forecast on Friday.

Cincinnati-area high school teams conducted early-morning practices or moved practice indoors this week in order to avoid the sweltering temperatures.

Week 3 of the high school football season includes several non-conference matchups during this Labor Day weekend.

WCPO 9 Sports will continue to update the list with any further changes on Friday. Here is a list of games with adjusted kickoff times on Friday night:

  • Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy at Madeira, 7:30 p.m.
  • Dayton Meadowdale at Purcell Marian, 7:45 p.m.
  • Highlands at Campbell County, 7:30 p.m.
  • Kings at Loveland, 7:30 p.m.
  • Little Miami at Anderson, 7:45 p.m.
  • Milford at Winton Woods, 8 p.m.
  • Moeller at Louisville Trinity, 8 p.m.
  • Ross at Northwest, 7:30 p.m.
  • Taylor at Lawrenceburg, 8 p.m.
  • Wyoming at Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
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