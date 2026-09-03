Several Greater Cincinnati football games adjust kickoff times due to heat wave

CINCINNATI — Several high school football games have adjusted kickoff times on Friday due to the anticipated significant heat in the forecast on Friday.
Cincinnati-area high school teams conducted early-morning practices or moved practice indoors this week in order to avoid the sweltering temperatures.
Week 3 of the high school football season includes several non-conference matchups during this Labor Day weekend.
WCPO 9 Sports will continue to update the list with any further changes on Friday. Here is a list of games with adjusted kickoff times on Friday night:
- Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy at Madeira, 7:30 p.m.
- Dayton Meadowdale at Purcell Marian, 7:45 p.m.
- Highlands at Campbell County, 7:30 p.m.
- Kings at Loveland, 7:30 p.m.
- Little Miami at Anderson, 7:45 p.m.
- Milford at Winton Woods, 8 p.m.
- Moeller at Louisville Trinity, 8 p.m.
- Ross at Northwest, 7:30 p.m.
- Taylor at Lawrenceburg, 8 p.m.
- Wyoming at Monroe, 7:30 p.m.