Several Greater Cincinnati football games adjust kickoff times due to heat wave

CINCINNATI — Several high school football games have adjusted kickoff times on Friday due to the anticipated significant heat in the forecast on Friday.

Cincinnati-area high school teams conducted early-morning practices or moved practice indoors this week in order to avoid the sweltering temperatures.

Week 3 of the high school football season includes several non-conference matchups during this Labor Day weekend.

WCPO 9 Sports will continue to update the list with any further changes on Friday. Here is a list of games with adjusted kickoff times on Friday night:

