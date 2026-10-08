CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Parents in the West Clermont School District are demanding answers after a student brought a gun to West Clermont Middle School last month. A petition signed by nearly 1,400 people has prompted a response from district leaders.

At a school board meeting last week, parents voiced their frustration and concern. West Clermont parent Rebecca Rowe spoke at the meeting.

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West Clermont parents push for answers after student brings a gun to middle school, nearly 1,400 sign petition

"We cannot hit snooze! We got lucky! We cannot rely on luck!" Rowe said.

Sadie Williams, also a West Clermont parent, was among those who addressed the board.

"Why wasn't a level two lockdown initiated to stop hallway movement while a report of a firearm was being investigated?" Williams said.

The district has laid out a timeline of events. A series of reported social media threats and rumors about guns at the school began Sept.23, but investigators found no credible threats.

That changed Sept. 25, when a student reported seeing a gun in a classmate's backpack. School officials say the weapon was quickly recovered and no threats were made.

Superintendent David Fultz was not available for an interview, but the district acknowledged concerns about communication and said it is changing its approach to get information to families faster while still working with investigators.

"At the end of the day, we all want the same thing for our kids. We want them to be in a safe environment, learning and growing into those amazing adults that will make us proud," Fultz told parents during a school board meeting last week.

In a written statement released Tuesday, Fultz said the district has heard consistently from families that they appreciate the more detailed communication it has been providing, and committed to continuing to provide clear and timely information when safety concerns arise. The district said it has spoken with multiple expert agencies and safety partners about the incident and its response, with additional meetings still planned.

The goal, Fultz said, is not simply to review what happened, but to use what the district learns to determine whether there are reasonable improvements it can make to strengthen safety across its schools. The district is currently researching several potential safety measures, carefully considering their effectiveness, cost, implementation, and how they would affect the daily operation of its schools. Areas under review include:



Weapon detection technology, including traditional detection systems as well as newer technologies that incorporate artificial intelligence and other advanced detection capabilities.

Classroom protection devices that could provide additional layers of protection within buildings.

Locker and backpack practices and procedures.

Additional School Resource Officers, as well as the possible use of trained personnel or volunteers to support school safety.

"We do not want to adopt a safety measure simply because it sounds like a good idea. We need to understand whether it actually improves safety, whether it creates unintended concerns, and whether it makes sense for West Clermont." Fultz said.

The district also noted the last comprehensive district-wide safety assessment of its facilities was conducted during the 2022–2023 school year, and it is working with safety and security partners to conduct another comprehensive assessment during the current school year. The district is also inviting families and community members to attend Board of Education meetings for regular updates, noting that the meetings will serve as an additional opportunity to hear updates directly from district leadership. Those who cannot attend in person can watch meetings streamed live on YouTube.

Parent organizers, who respectfully declined my requests for an interview, said in part: "...the district is actively evaluating metal detectors along with other safety and weapons detection options. In that sense, I do feel the petition has served its purpose."

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