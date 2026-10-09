West Clermont High School swatting incident over, students return to building

The West Clermont School District said students were evacuated from the high school Friday morning for what officials called a swatting incident.

According to the district, the high school received a bomb threat, prompting students and staff to evacuate the building while Union Township police officers responded.

The district confirmed the threat was not real after reviewing phone records, and authorities swept the school with specialized K-9 units.

"We are incredibly proud of our students and staff for their calm, responsible response and for following our established safety procedures. Their actions demonstrate the importance of our ongoing emergency preparedness and safety training," Superintendent Dr. David Fultz said in an email to parents. "We recognize that situations like this can be unsettling for students, staff, and families. Please know that we take every threat seriously, and the safety and well-being of our school community will always remain our highest priority."

It's unclear at this time whether the swatting call came from the local area or elsewhere. Police continue to investigate.