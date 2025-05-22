West Chester 6th grader preps for the Scripps National Spelling Bee

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — As the countdown to the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee begins, Rujva Patel is diligently studying thousands of words to prepare for the competition.

“I don’t really have a favorite word. I like all words," said Patel.

Once the 6th grader from West Chester steps onto the stage in National Harbor, Maryland, she’ll need all that preparation to correctly spell words in under 90 seconds.

West Chester's Rujva Patel gets ready for historic National Spelling Bee

Despite the pressure, she feels both excited and nervous about the opportunity to compete for the grand prize.

Patel’s love for spelling began early in her reading journey, thanks to encouragement from her parents.

In addition to spelling, Patel has a wide array of passions, including drawing, sewing, and playing volleyball.

“I actually like baking, like a lot. My favorite thing to bake is probably soft-baked pretzels,” Rujva said.

Good Morning Tri-State anchor Adrian Whitsett asked Rujva about her thoughts on winning this year’s historic bee.

"I think that, like, my parents and my friends would be really happy," said Patel. "I'd be really happy; I don't really know what I'd do with $50,000."

That’s something she and her family will be happy to figure out.

The 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place from May 27 to 29.