Search underway for missing teen at East Fork State Park

BETHEL, Ohio — Natural Resources Officers are currently searching East Fork State Park for a missing 14-year-old boy, reports ODNR Spokesperson Andy Chow.
The 14-year-old was last seen swimming outside of the park's swim zone.
This comes less than 24 hours after a person drowned at the same park.
RELATED: Person drowns at East Fork State Park, investigation underway
Officers are working with several other emergency crews in the search effort.
This is an ongoing investigation.
