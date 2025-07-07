Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Search underway for missing teen at East Fork State Park

East Fork Lake
WCPO 9
East Fork Lake
Posted
and last updated

BETHEL, Ohio — Natural Resources Officers are currently searching East Fork State Park for a missing 14-year-old boy, reports ODNR Spokesperson Andy Chow.

The 14-year-old was last seen swimming outside of the park's swim zone.

This comes less than 24 hours after a person drowned at the same park.

RELATED: Person drowns at East Fork State Park, investigation underway

Officers are working with several other emergency crews in the search effort.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Photowalks On Scripps News

More local news:
Moeller star Matt Ponatoski verbally commits to University of Kentucky Person drowns at East Fork State Park, investigation underway Family seeks answers two years after unsolved murder of man in Hartwell

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.