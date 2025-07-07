Search underway for missing teen at East Fork State Park

BETHEL, Ohio — Natural Resources Officers are currently searching East Fork State Park for a missing 14-year-old boy, reports ODNR Spokesperson Andy Chow.

The 14-year-old was last seen swimming outside of the park's swim zone.

This comes less than 24 hours after a person drowned at the same park.

RELATED: Person drowns at East Fork State Park, investigation underway

Officers are working with several other emergency crews in the search effort.

This is an ongoing investigation.