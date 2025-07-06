Person drowns at East Fork State Park, investigation underway

BETHEL, Ohio — A person drowned at East Fork State Park Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Natural Resources Officers responded to an emergency call for a possible drowning at the main beach around 4 p.m., ODNR spokesperson Andy Chow said.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a person had been pulled from the lake.

The victim was transported to the UC Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.