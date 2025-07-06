CPD: Two teens injured in West End shooting

CINCINNATI — A shooting in the West End on Sunday morning has injured two people, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Chestnut Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to Lt. Cunningham of CPD, a 16-year-old boy was shot and transported to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

At 3:21 a.m., a second victim, a 15-year-old boy, called from the 1100 block of Cedar Avenue and said he was also shot on Chestnut Street. He was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

WCPO saw two cars being investigated on the scene: a car that had crashed into a telephone pole on Linn Street and another car found on Chestnut Street.

Bullet holes were located in the side of the Lincoln Recreation Center on Linn Street.

Officers could not provide a description of the suspect. WCPO will update as new information comes in.