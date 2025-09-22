'We're ready for almost anything"| Cincinnati Fire Department's Bike Team keeping a watchful eye on crowds

CINCINNATI — Among the crowds, brats and brews, the Cincinnati Fire Department deployed its special two-man crew.

When the Queen City hosts its big outdoor events, CFD calls on the services of its bike team, which was first introduced in 2019.

"It's just way safer for the public, I think, and we're ready for almost anything," CFD firefighter Michael Brown said.

I met Brown and fellow CFD firefighter Dan Doll as the pair patrolled the final day of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati.

"Usually, like, at a big event, right when it gets hot, it seems like all the runs come at once. So we'll have people dropping out, like every five minutes we'll get a call," Doll said.

Watch to see how CFD's bike team keeps crowds safe:

Cincinnati Fire Department's Bike Team keeping a watchful eye on crowds

"We can part the crowd pretty well. We can get to the patients so quickly," Doll said.

The pair is just one of several bike team crews. I met one of CFD's newest pairs back in June, following a crowded weekend in Cincinnati that included a visit from the Savannah Bananas, Club World Cup matches, and the No Kings Protests.

Each firefighter rides a bicycle equipped with various emergency tools, as they work together to help those in need of assistance. The bikes have equipment if someone is suffering from cardiac arrest, heat-related illnesses, cuts or scrapes and other medical emergencies.

"Anything that an engine company would have or a medic unit," Doll said.

These firefighters on bikes can make their way to places that an ambulance may not be able to reach, especially in a split-second scenario. So, this allows our local first responders to move quickly in a race against the clock.

"If they got to wait five minutes longer, I mean, try holding your breath for five minutes," Brown said.

The pair said they will be at major events throughout the year, including the upcoming River Roots festival in October.