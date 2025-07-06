'We'll never get him back' | Family of unsolved murder victim still seeking answers two years later

CINCINNATI — As the sun beamed down over Cincinnati on Saturday, there were no dry eyes for the family of Alan Holcomb.

Saturday marked two years since the 39-year-old was shot and killed inside his apartment complex in Hartwell. No suspects were ever arrested in his murder.

"I was always his protector, like he used to always call me the 'enforcer' of the family," said Holcomb's cousin Kisha Ivory. "So, now in this moment, like, I don't feel like I did my job protecting him."

Ivory said that, even after two years, she still can't comprehend what happened to her cousin.

"They just left him, do you know what I mean?" Ivory said. "To know he took his last breath by himself and did not know why, he wasn't involved in anything that would make a person do this to him. So, that part is really hard."

Hear more about what happened to Holcomb in the video below:

Family of Alan Holcomb still seeking answers

Ivory said the family is still left with countless questions.

They wonder who committed the crime and why.

"What gave that person the right to take his life like that?" Ivory said.

Ivory said her cousin was a big 49ers fan who loved his family. She said she misses her phone calls with him, and often finds herself listening to his old voicemail messages.

"We'll never get him back," Ivory said. "We'll always miss him."

Despite two long years with no answers, Ivory said they still haven't given up hope of finding his killer.

"I call and check in with the detectives, but you know, they get cases every other day sometimes," Ivory said.

Holcomb's family said they've pooled together $2,500. That's now in addition to a $2,500 reward offered by Crimestoppers for any information regarding Holcomb's death.

"One small piece of information can be what can help the detectives crack this case and bring us closure and peace," Ivory said.

Still, she said the family remains heartbroken.

"You won't get to see him again, hear his voice, him coming in the door, none of that," Ivory said.

If you have information about Holcomb's murder, you can reach Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.