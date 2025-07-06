Two arrested in infant drowning death

CINCINNATI — Two people were arrested on Saturday in the drowning death of an infant in May, according to a press release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

On May 16, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Cincinnati police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue for reports of an unresponsive child. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from drowning.

The Cincinnati Fire Department arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as Jalen Burbridge, a 5-month-old boy.

On Saturday, CPD's Homicide Unit, along with the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, arrested Degary Burbridge, 19, and Kiara Nettles, 19, for Reckless Homicide, Involuntary Manslaughter and Child Endangerment.