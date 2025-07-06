Three hospitalized after shooting in Winton Hills, suspect in custody

CINCINNATI — Three people have been hospitalized following a shooting in Cincinnati's Winton Hills neighborhood Saturday night.
According to Sgt. Darryl Jones, officers received reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. at the 600 block of Dutch Colony.
When officers arrived on scene they discovered three adults suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
All three victims were transported to the hospital.
Jones told WCPO that one suspect was taken into custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
