Three hospitalized after shooting in Winton Hills, suspect in custody

Winton Hills shooting
WCPO 9
Winton Hills shooting
CINCINNATI — Three people have been hospitalized following a shooting in Cincinnati's Winton Hills neighborhood Saturday night.

According to Sgt. Darryl Jones, officers received reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. at the 600 block of Dutch Colony.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered three adults suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

All three victims were transported to the hospital.

Jones told WCPO that one suspect was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

