'We will not tolerate it:' Anti-Gun Violence Summit aims to find solutions

CINCINNATI — Christ Church Cathedral hosted its annual Anti-Gun Violence Summit on Saturday to find solutions and get everyone involved.

The event was held at the Holloman Center for Social Justice in Avondale. Mayor Aftab Pureval and Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey spoke at the summit.

The event comes after two shootings in Avondale. Demetrius Fain, 37, was killed in a shooting on Reading Road Friday, and a 13-year-old boy was shot on Glenwood Avenue on April 4.

At the event, everyone broke into smaller groups and had some difficult conversations about accountability.

"The sooner we stop some of the senseless homicides happening in our city whether you're an adult or youth, it's too much violence that we're accepting in our community and we will not tolerate it because I trust and believe that it's a lot of good folks in the city," Jack Jose, a volunteer said. "And I think with all of us working together, we're gonna be to turn this thing around to save somebody's child."

Organizers said it can be just one person or one neighborhood responsible for finding solutions.

"We're all pushing, let's push the same direction," Mitch Morris with Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program said.

They said everyone needs to come to the table.