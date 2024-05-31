Watch Now
CPD: Man killed in late-night shooting in Avondale

The shooting happened at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Reading Road.
Posted at 4:56 AM, May 31, 2024
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Avondale Thursday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Demetrius Fain.

The shooting happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Reading Road.

Police said they found Fain outside with a gunshot wound. He died on the scene, CPD said.

Reading Road was closed for several hours but has reopened.

CPD said no one is in custody.

Police also said they do not have any suspects.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

CPD is asking anyone with information to call its Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

