CPD: 13-year-old boy shot in Avondale; suspect unknown

CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old boy was shot in Avondale on Wednesday night, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue at approximately 5:20 p.m., CPS said.

According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Police said the victim did not provide a suspect description and they are unknown at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

