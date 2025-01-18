WCPO goes one-on-one with Ohio's newest Senator: Lt. Governor Jon Husted

CINCINNATI — In the hours after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine officially announced Lt. Governor Jon Husted would serve the remainder of Vice-President elect JD Vance's US Senate term, Husted agreed to sit down for a virtual interview with WCPO Senior Reporter Sean DeLancey about what the future looks like for him, his family, and the state of Ohio.

First, we asked how he was feeling as he rose to federal office after years in office in Ohio.

"We're very excited about the opportunity to serve Ohio and represent the people in the United States Senate," Husted said.

Husted laid out a list of priorities that included working toward a balanced federal budget while cutting taxes, fighting for good jobs and education, and moving many responsibilities from the federal government to state governments.

He called the states "laboratories of innovation."

PREVIOUS: Governor DeWine picks Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to fill Senate seat vacated by incoming VP Vance

Husted acknowledged accomplishing those goals would be more difficult to achieve at the federal level.

We're in a very polarized position, especially at the federal level. How do you work with others in that body, to make sure your goals get accomplished, whether that's your own party or across the aisle?

"Just be a polite normal person and treat people with respect. All of that normally gets you a very long way, and that's how I'll conduct myself."

When we asked how this appointment materialized, Husted said, initially, he didn't intend to take the job.

He said DeWine had asked him to consult his family and consider the job because Dewine knew how important control of the Senate was for the country.

We asked if the appointment would alter his plans to run for Governor as DeWine leaves office.

Does this appointment close that door for you, or are you still interested in that job?

"I wouldn't have taken the appointment to be in the US Senate unless I intended to keep this seat, to run for the election, the US Senate, and to keep the majority in the US Senate. That's my mission, and that's the mission I'm going to complete."

Husted would need to win in 2026 to serve the remainder of Vance's term and again in 2028 to win a six-year term of his own.

Are you up to that task of the marathon electioneering you'll be facing?

"I'm a competitor and a winner, and I'm going to do that at the ballot box with the blessing of the people of the state of Ohio."

Husted said he's won statewide elections before and plans to win more.

To the people who didn't vote you into this position, who may not like you, what's your message to them?

"Look, I'm going to represent people whether they like me or not, and I will fight for the people of the state of Ohio and I'm excited to go do that job. I understand there's a big difference. I understand there's a big difference within the Republican party, there's certainly a big void between Democrats and Republicans, but most people don't worry about the nonsense that goes on on a daily basis. They just want me to go do my job."

Husted said he was looking forward to advancing soon-to-be President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance's agenda and making America great again.

Ohio Democrats responded on X:



Jon Husted’s appointment to the Senate is a gift to Ohio’s most corrupt players. From texting FirstEnergy execs to avoiding depositions in the HB6 scandal, Husted has shown he’s more interested in protecting corporate profits than working for Ohio families. pic.twitter.com/cAJujmY35V — Ohio Dems (@OHDems) January 17, 2025