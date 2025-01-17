Source: Governor DeWine picks Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to fill Senate seat vacated by incoming VP Vance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine will choose Lt. Governor Jon Husted to fill an Ohio Senate seat vacated by incoming Vice President JD Vance, a source with knowledge of the pick told WCPO.

DeWine is scheduled to have a press conference in Columbus at 1 p.m.

Who would fill Vance's spot in the Senate has been a question on Ohioans minds since the November election. However, DeWine said he wouldn't move to make a decision on Vance's replacement until after Vance resigned from the role — which happened officially on January 10.

Husted has been the front-runner for the Senate seat, but recently another possible candidate began expressing renewed interest in it. Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy stepped into the conversation in January, after he'd declined the role in favor of heading up President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency efforts alongside Elon Musk.

A spokesperson for Ramaswamy told us that, while Ramaswamy has said since April that his long-term goal is to be governor, he was "warming up to the idea" of the Senate seat. Ultimately, though, the decision was up to DeWine, the spokesperson said.

DeWine remained quiet on the topic, refusing to comment on any speculation as to who he planned to choose.

Still, in December, he and Husted both visited Mar-a-Lago to meet with President Trump and Vance ahead of the governor making an appointment to the U.S. Senate. The visit was auspicious, but neither DeWine nor Husted would speak about what may have been discussed with Trump during that visit.

However, Husted and Ramaswamy have more in common than interest in the Senate seat: They've both eyed the role of governor.

Husted has been expected to run for governor against Attorney General Dave Yost. But in the past few months, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has shown interest.